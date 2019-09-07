As Healthstream (HSTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 26,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 255,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 281,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 97,146 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.36M for 91.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares to 276,942 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by MCLAREN JEFFREY L, worth $142,907 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 22,433 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Jpmorgan Chase reported 134,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Prtn Ltd Co reported 0.99% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). 6,960 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). 132,306 are owned by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,890 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 252 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.44% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95 million shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $122.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

