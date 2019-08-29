As Healthstream (HSTM) Shares Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.63 Million; Mastercard (MA) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Lifted Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 347.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 58,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 74,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 16,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 106,261 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Management Ltd reported 911,028 shares stake. Citigroup Inc accumulated 20,205 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 16,532 shares. 24,230 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Bessemer Group Inc holds 73,200 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Matarin Management owns 74,777 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 46,985 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 17,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 43,200 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,890 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 68,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 107,586 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 38,363 shares to 48,480 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,895 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $531,407 activity. MCLAREN JEFFREY L also sold $142,907 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) on Monday, August 12.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,288 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.