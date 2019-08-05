As Healthstream (HSTM) Market Value Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed by $459,200 Its Holding; Sanders Capital Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $454.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 911,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, down from 927,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 120,094 shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv has 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,267 shares. Northeast Invest Management reported 235,455 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 83,330 are held by Essex Financial Service Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 4.92 million shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diligent Ltd invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 5,089 shares. First Advsr Lp owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 523,988 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 51,286 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Telemus Capital Lc reported 33,182 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Group Inc holds 0.16% or 4,483 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 645,018 shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $747.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 244,864 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,175 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 268,820 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 389,095 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,341 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 140,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 47,200 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 140,946 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 9,609 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 11,103 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 375,600 shares stake. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 62,494 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $388,500 activity.

