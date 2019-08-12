As Healthstream (HSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased Position; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Claar Advisors Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 48,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 167,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 118,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 151,085 shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset owns 255,197 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 19,169 shares. Principal Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 22,433 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 20,109 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 140,946 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 8,628 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt stated it has 372,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 6,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 623,046 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 43,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 9,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,332 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 297,390 shares to 6,820 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,902 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).