As Healthequity (HQY) Valuation Declined, Diker Management Has Increased Holding by $912,500; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holder Sound Shore Management Has Raised Position by $9.39 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 106,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.84M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.55. About 2.10 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 689,725 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

