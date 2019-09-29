As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Value Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $1.09 Million Its Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Decreased Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 504,682 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity to Acquire WageWorks Accelerating Market-Wide Transition to HSAs – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Incorporated owns 17,168 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 4,651 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 18,071 shares. Factory Mutual reported 79,000 shares. 129,067 are owned by Clark Mgmt. Dorsey Wright And invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Altfest L J And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Personal Capital has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wendell David Assocs reported 205,033 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 600 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Corporation accumulated 2.43% or 27,640 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Front Barnett Assocs Lc holds 0.13% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 12,750 shares to 370,374 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).