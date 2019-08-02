As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.51 Million; Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Position in Wabash Natl (WNC) as Share Value Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 34,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 176,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, down from 211,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 668,655 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 60,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The hedge fund held 298,922 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 238,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 453,178 shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 11,304 shares to 19,363 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited holds 220,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Kestrel Investment Mngmt Corp reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Us Bank De invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 285,350 shares. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 446,764 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc, New York-based fund reported 129,796 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Llc accumulated 22,575 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Matarin Management Ltd owns 890,048 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 83,466 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc has 41,261 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 124,522 shares. 24,414 are owned by Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). 8.22 million were reported by Blackrock.

