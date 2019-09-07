As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rose, Exane Derivatives Decreased Stake; Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Target Com (TGT) by $749,200 as Share Value Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 37,510 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 28,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 4.69 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 217 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 780,291 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY)

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 125 shares to 610 shares, valued at $31.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM) by 23,128 shares to 531,092 shares, valued at $21.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 13,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,013 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP).