As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Has Boosted by $4.91 Million Its Stake; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $382,800

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 323,681 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 369,614 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 168,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9. Shares for $498,953 were bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 8,161 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 27,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 51,600 shares. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.96% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 478,174 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Granite Point Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 31,800 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 126,501 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 11,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 29,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 148,288 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 3,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 5,100 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,374 shares to 68,839 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,750 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).