As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Price Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding; Arrowpoint Asset Management Holding in Caredx (CDNA) Has Trimmed by $5.96 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 170,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 555,483 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 725,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,604 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 504,682 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 580,074 shares to 13.26M shares, valued at $81.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 2.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

