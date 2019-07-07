As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Declined, Diker Management Has Increased Holding by $912,500; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holding in Ezcorp (EZPW) Has Raised by $54.19 Million

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 623,398 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 98.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 5,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.10M, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 215,802 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 28.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has 332,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Wi holds 0.81% or 79,228 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 43,247 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,717 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 13,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Incorporated holds 10,000 shares. Rbf Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 400,214 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 82,699 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 132,565 shares. 73,822 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Swiss Bancorp owns 94,050 shares. Lonestar Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.19% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).