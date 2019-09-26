As Healthequity (HQY) Shares Rose, Holder King Luther Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 48,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 66,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 300,783 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 28,207 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking A Look At HealthEquity’s Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 4, 2019 : CRM, GWRE, HQY, PVTL, AMBA, GME, NX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 22,920 shares to 112,019 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 32,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Brightcove Launches New Quarterly Video Index Report, An In-depth Analysis of Consumer Behavior at the Root of OTT Growth – Financial Post” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Brightcove Stock Breaks Out, With a Further Potential of 60% Growth – Profit Confidential” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 685,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 18,094 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 672,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 14,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 30,900 shares stake. Frontier Capital accumulated 0.15% or 1.95M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 32,676 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Archon Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.27 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 45,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 274,656 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 48,218 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).