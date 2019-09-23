As Healthequity (HQY) Shares Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Increased Stake by $4.91 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Upped Stake by $689,700

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank & reported 10,922 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd owns 61,099 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & holds 0.15% or 62,280 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 8,600 shares. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 0.5% or 1.61 million shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 0.94% stake. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.04% or 19,178 shares. Burney has invested 1.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barclays Pcl holds 0.31% or 8.95M shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Incorporated owns 50,568 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Company holds 1.43% or 508,044 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 544,035 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 3.95 million shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Regions reported 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HealthEquity, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reports Year-End Sales Metrics Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity Enters Oversold Territory (HQY) – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Acquire WageWorks for $2 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares to 16,399 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,778 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).