As Healthequity (HQY) Shares Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Boosted by $4.91 Million Its Position; Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Its 51Job (JOBS) Holding by $8.16 Million; Shares Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 444,775 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 108,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.42 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 123,695 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 315 shares to 16,504 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,476 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

