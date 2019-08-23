As Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Rose, Diker Management Lifted by $912,500 Its Holding; Twin Securities Has Cut Its Stake in Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 838,700 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Acquire WageWorks for $2 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HealthEquity takes out WageWorks for $51.35 per share – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why HealthEquity Stock Soared 25% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest has 17,202 shares. Kistler invested 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Beese Fulmer Inv has 0.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Tru Communication Na holds 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 65,034 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0.19% or 5.77M shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 17,131 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt invested in 1.25% or 276,070 shares. Highland Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natixis invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 528,872 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 6,543 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Ltd owns 130,000 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 558,429 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.