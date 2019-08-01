As Healthequity (HQY) Share Price Rose, Stifel Financial Upped by $1.24 Million Its Position; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 208,368 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 191,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 698,643 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 billion, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34 million shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 36,800 shares to 851,086 shares, valued at $142.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TFLO) by 46,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,199 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 13,764 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.79% or 3.62 million shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 2,700 shares. Tcw Inc has invested 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 4,239 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.44% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40,047 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 160 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,378 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Ntwk accumulated 0.02% or 78 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De holds 53,465 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP holds 2,203 shares. 7.44M are held by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability. Carroll Finance Associates reported 406 shares.