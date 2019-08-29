As Healthequity (HQY) Share Price Rose, Diker Management Increased by $912,500 Its Holding; Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose While Mig Capital Lowered Its Position by $12.00 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 516,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26 million, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 517,408 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 439,633 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares to 725,331 shares, valued at $36.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.83 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru reported 19,713 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Co reported 5,830 shares. 18,000 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. 5,000 are held by Bluestein R H And. Captrust Advsr reported 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 0.04% or 106,242 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Conestoga Advisors Ltd holds 0.17% or 99,699 shares in its portfolio. Force Cap Ltd Liability reported 2.27% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 60 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 23,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Limited owns 9,677 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,745 shares. 33,671 are owned by Cibc Mkts. 14,934 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc.