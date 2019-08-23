As Healthequity (HQY) Market Value Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut by $434,058 Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Cubic Asset Management Trimmed Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 185,825 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, down from 191,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 838,700 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est Inv Advsrs Lc reported 3,506 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 110,000 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 53,658 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,622 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 6,124 were accumulated by Merian Investors (Uk) Limited. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Inc Pcl has 6.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 600,626 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 5,531 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 361.41M were reported by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 1.27M shares. Chickasaw Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,090 shares. 9,074 were reported by Alps Advsr. 1.65 million were reported by Hexavest. Mirae Asset Glob reported 885,636 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 11.23 million shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,581 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 58.33 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 25,758 shares to 148,980 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 185,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.