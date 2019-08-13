As Healthequity (HQY) Market Value Rose, Diker Management Has Upped by $912,500 Its Holding; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lifted Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 707,097 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 39,600 shares as the company's stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 184,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12 million, up from 145,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 903,264 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 20/03/2018 – Keysight's Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 18,600 shares to 162,700 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

