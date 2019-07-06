As Healthequity (HQY) Market Value Declined, Diker Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Webster Bank Cut Its Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 623,398 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HealthEquity Confirms Proposal to Acquire WageWorks for $50.50 per Share in Cash – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Accordion, Blackstone, Legoland, HealthEquity, Lightyear, OTPP – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates WageWorks, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7.

