As Healthequity (HQY) Market Valuation Rose, Diker Management Boosted Holding; As Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stock Price Declined, Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered by $402,388 Its Holding

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 14,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 47,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 62,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 2.44M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 814,287 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 17,558 shares to 400,544 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,334 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.12M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.