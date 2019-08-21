As Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Its Stake; Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Cdk Global (CDK) Stake as Shares Declined

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 14,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 47,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 62,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 467,412 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.04 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 421,710 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,732 shares to 397,220 shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 22,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,621 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.