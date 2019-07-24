As Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined, Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased Its Position by $315,540

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 896,028 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA)

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 7,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 509,824 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.09M for 16.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 64,823 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $36.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 191,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,353 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,202 shares to 9,247 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 9,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).