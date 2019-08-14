As Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Market Value Declined, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.77 Million; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position as Stock Declined

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 205,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 298,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 504,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 1.54 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 7.00 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 5.73M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Investors Limited Com invested in 115,559 shares. Cadinha Ltd holds 0.31% or 19,642 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 1.29% or 113,534 shares. 13,790 were reported by South Street Limited Liability Corp. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 29,488 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 85,965 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Com has 1,062 shares. 11,762 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Torray Llc has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hirtle Callaghan Company Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 69 shares. Summit Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 11,300 shares. 1.10M are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Hengehold Cap Ltd has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares to 17,659 shares, valued at $31.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 261,536 shares to 678,122 shares, valued at $24.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).