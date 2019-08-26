As Healthcare Tr Amer Cl A New (HTA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.72 Million; Epam Sys (EPAM) Shares Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $5.65 Million

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (HTA) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 61,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 317,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 379,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 1.04M shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 33,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 136,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 468,507 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 14,000 shares to 197,257 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 99,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Inc has invested 0.16% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 102,484 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel has invested 1.2% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Allen Inv Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Advsr Lp reported 264,464 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Company reported 374,775 shares. Polen Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 4,236 shares. Stone Run Cap Lc reported 33,500 shares stake. Atika Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 42,000 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.11% stake. Martin Currie has 4.31% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 16,308 shares.

