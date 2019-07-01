As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stock Value Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Upped Its Position by $5.09 Million; Endurant Capital Management LP Position in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Has Increased by $1.45 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.50M market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $0.3738 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7738. About 1.07 million shares traded or 35.86% up from the average. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 08/05/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 159,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 622,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 463,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 315,199 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP owns 18,015 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc invested in 9,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 22,684 shares. Scout Investments Inc accumulated 97,494 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 71,912 are owned by Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 1.18M shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Synovus Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 30,987 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 113,462 shares. Ftb invested in 620 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 65,038 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares to 154,994 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 230,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,364 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares to 6,082 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,286 shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

