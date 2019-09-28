As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shares Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Raised by $11.41 Million Its Holding; Jcsd Capital Holding in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Has Decreased by $2.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 46,385 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 380,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.45M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 500,065 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 286,052 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $66.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 7,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Capital Mgmt owns 524,407 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amp Investors Limited has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 11,354 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 533,454 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Llc owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 5,477 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 9,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Berkom Assoc Inc reported 1.99M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.29M shares. 211,500 are owned by Markel. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 45,411 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt owns 21,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.15M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

