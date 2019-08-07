As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Raised Holding; Aviance Capital Management Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Upped by $4.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17060.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 58,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 58,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 8.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 176,112 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average

