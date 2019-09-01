As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Share Value Declined, Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Position; First Trust Advisors LP Has Increased Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding by $657,488

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 11,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 191,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 485,884 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 308,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 412,405 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 10,980 shares to 35,826 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 125,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,009 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 109,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 59,781 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.35% or 200,049 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 17,577 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 247,335 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc reported 0.12% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 6,459 shares. Gw Henssler Limited accumulated 10,014 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 3,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 66,218 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com holds 1,786 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru Co holds 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 6,864 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 27,973 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, GS, PLD, CP, FRC, DPZ, CBSH, SNV, FHN, MBWM – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Publishes Investor Presentation with Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Commerce Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De invested in 0.01% or 66,404 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 134,463 shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 47,223 shares. Art Advisors Lc invested in 30,397 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc has 1.46 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 8,861 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Stephens Ar has 21,683 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 620 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 899,227 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 1.38 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 643 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.12 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FDC or HCSG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare Services declares $0.1975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Certain Officers â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) to Report Q2 Results: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Strategic Rounding’ At Healthcare Services Group: A Subpoena From The SEC And An Internal Investigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6,145 shares to 793,888 shares, valued at $69.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $19.65 million for 20.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.