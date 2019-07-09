As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Upped Its Holding; As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Valuation Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $857,166

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 983,233 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 292,627 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HCSG, FSNN, S and EQBK – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual Meeting Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

