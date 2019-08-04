As Healthcare Services (PEG) Market Valuation Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Holding; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Cut Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthcare Services Inc (PEG) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 97,521 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 73,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Healthcare Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.61 million shares traded or 65.12% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,529 shares to 125,899 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc by 20,810 shares to 2,482 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings.

