As Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Valuation Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $2.64 Million; Addison Capital Company Has Boosted C V S Health (CVS) Holding by $499,737

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 82,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 256,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 339,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 662,645 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 53,005 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Edgestream Lp stated it has 150,551 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mengis Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 17,730 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 189 shares. Becker Capital Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bryn Mawr stated it has 10,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Scott & Selber reported 0.95% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,217 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 0.08% stake. Assets Inv Management Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 45,827 are owned by Uss Mngmt Limited. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,138 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 1.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.01% or 841,158 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,401 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 13,765 are held by Old National National Bank & Trust In. Blair William Il has 0.05% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 251,400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.01% stake. 326,481 were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated. 30,987 are held by Synovus Finance Corp. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 6,175 shares. Bath Savings invested in 0.29% or 42,262 shares. Carroll Finance Associates owns 353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis LP holds 14,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jennison has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 557,303 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 64,405 shares to 300,765 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

