As Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Price Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Decreased by $3.48 Million Its Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 66,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 109,066 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 175,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.95M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 330,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01 million, down from 445,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 443,363 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,873 shares to 130,102 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 7,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.91 million for 6.83 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01 million for 21.76 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.