As Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Position; Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 33,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 276,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 309,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 260,115 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 80,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.50 million, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 54,325 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 87.21 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 37,786 shares to 852,937 shares, valued at $71.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,219 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 8,560 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 12,058 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 53,767 shares. The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 4,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co holds 809 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,557 shares. Menta Capital Ltd reported 0.2% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% or 3,302 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 17,196 shares.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Blackbaud, Inc. Is Getting Crushed Today – Nasdaq” on October 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Blackbaud (BLKB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud CEO Michael “Mike” Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Healthcare Services Group Enters Oversold Territory (HCSG) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Healthcare Services Group Inc’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HCSG – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Certain Officers â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) to Report Q2 Results: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $19.65 million for 21.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 56,654 shares to 256,308 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has 12,593 shares. 215,800 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Management. Blackrock has 8.35 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Neuberger Berman Gp Llc reported 453,713 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc stated it has 203,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,452 shares. Fdx Inc invested in 0.03% or 22,835 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 8,861 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 16,925 shares. Whittier reported 57 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 8,500 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 330,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 96,065 shares. Geode Cap Llc accumulated 899,227 shares.