As Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Market Valuation Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.64 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Raised Schlumberger (SLB) Stake

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 712,607 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05M, up from 576,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 3.94 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 82,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 256,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 339,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 264,969 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares to 421,090 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 39,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). State Street accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 82,120 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 74,759 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Tiverton Asset Ltd Com reported 169,779 shares. Etrade Limited, New York-based fund reported 23,686 shares. Cordasco Net accumulated 643 shares. Int Grp reported 193,158 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 28,533 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Co reported 674 shares stake. Comerica Natl Bank reported 86,504 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 256,116 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 65,038 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 9,500 shares to 310,100 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,067 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI).