As Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Shares Declined, Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Tnb Financial Has Lowered Its Holding

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 829,537 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 22,568 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Etrade Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Blair William Il invested 0.05% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 1.20M shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 899,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 10,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 11,911 shares. Sit Invest Associates has 14,965 shares. 160,172 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 31,330 shares. 74,759 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Missouri-based Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Central Natl Bank Trust has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Markel accumulated 0.11% or 196,500 shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines â€“ CORT, HCSG, ARA and AMRS – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tupperware Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Teradyne Shares Gain – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pitney Bowes, TE Connectivity and Healthcare Services Group – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares to 167,990 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,138 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).