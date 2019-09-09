As Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Share Price Declined, Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Holding; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake Lifted by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 120.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 112,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 206,740 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82 million, up from 93,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 1.51 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 250,177 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $19.59M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 260 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 283 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 800 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.05% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 15,000 are owned by Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Llc. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.03% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Laurion Cap LP holds 12,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 86,504 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gp stated it has 81,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 2.46 million shares stake. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company owns 203,411 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 0% or 70 shares. 6,401 are held by Arete Wealth Advisors Lc. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 494,510 shares to 222,179 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,634 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).