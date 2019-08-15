As Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Stock Price Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped by $20.56 Million Its Holding; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shares Rose While Lipe & Dalton Lowered Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 291,140 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 642,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.05 million, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 226,649 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 249,772 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 2,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,086 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 1.87 million shares. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 7,646 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.14% or 35,083 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 10,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kennedy Inc has 0.15% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 200,175 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 2.18M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 33,600 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 19,124 shares. Ent Financial Services Corporation invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Aqr Cap Limited Liability owns 44,849 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 3.26M shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares to 834,125 shares, valued at $114.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE).

