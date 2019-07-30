As Healthcare Rlty Tr Com (HR) Market Value Declined, Kempen Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Diversified Trust Co Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 21,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,649 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 96,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 1.17M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr Com (HR) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 16,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 144,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 106,500 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Communication Inc has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.23% or 21,140 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Vanguard Grp invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.39 million shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 859 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Woodstock invested in 2.18% or 133,361 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.5% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc has 9,900 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. At Savings Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 13,291 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 30 shares. 1.15 million are held by Hexavest.

More important recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire”, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,604 shares to 64,729 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,348 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 99,163 shares to 556,407 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,006 shares, and cut its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:SLCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carlson Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 410,140 shares. Sit Investment Assocs, Minnesota-based fund reported 41,150 shares. Eii Management owns 0.28% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 16,013 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 49,312 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 5,108 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 28,251 shares. 2.18M are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Fmr Ltd reported 5.99 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 66,628 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 1.92 million shares. Strs Ohio has 194,977 shares.