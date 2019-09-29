As Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Shares Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Increased by $358,000 Its Stake; Capital Investment Services Of America Position in Fastenal Company (FAST) Has Raised by $6.92 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 102.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 216,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,003 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, up from 210,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 157,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 143,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,300 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,469 shares to 115,501 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,043 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

