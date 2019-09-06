As Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.85 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 58,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.18M, down from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 3.30M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 132,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 294,259 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.47M for 26.92 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 39,065 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 649,188 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 7,548 are owned by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,817 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 80,005 are owned by D E Shaw And. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 2,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 36,563 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ajo Lp owns 85,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 5,769 are owned by Shell Asset. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 9,457 shares.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations Bolsters Life Insurance Offerings with Launch of New On-Line Marketplace – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 113,400 shares to 557,257 shares, valued at $106.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 200,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 21,082 shares to 79,479 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 84,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.