As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Valuation Rose, Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding; Aviva Plc Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Cut by $8.62 Million

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 107,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 165,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, down from 273,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 1.16M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 113,065 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ)

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $102.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 7,752 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Sei Invs Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,563 shares. 32,653 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 34,525 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). First Tru Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 30,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cannell Capital Lc reported 888,008 shares stake. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 6,052 are owned by Citigroup.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations: The Shorts Are Wrong, Get Long – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: FSK, HIIQ – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by AVERY PAUL E. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 was made by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp Ne by 87,209 shares to 209,509 shares, valued at $41.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 35,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).