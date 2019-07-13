As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Share Price Declined, Bluefin Trading Has Boosted Holding by $929,000; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Upped Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 454.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 464,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 343,587 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,652 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Earnest Limited Liability Co reported 73 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.08% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 17,472 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 9,705 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 74,073 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Holdg Grp has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,562 shares. Bamco Inc reported 725 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 276 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 6,815 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 10,249 are owned by Pittenger Anderson Incorporated. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 361,911 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer On Cannabis: Innovative Industrial Won’t ‘Let You Sleep Soundly,’ Constellation A Safer Bet – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares to 3,701 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 360,594 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 6.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 15,649 shares. 58,240 are owned by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 263,269 shares. 3,665 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Asset Management has 30,827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timessquare Capital Management Llc invested in 0.29% or 1.39 million shares. Interest Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 177,655 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 22,322 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Oz Mngmt LP stated it has 161,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cannell Cap Limited Co holds 5.79% or 888,008 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).