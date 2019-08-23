As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Market Valuation Rose, P2 Capital Partners Cut by $780,000 Its Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 147,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 143,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 1.62M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 557,008 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 8,000 shares. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 81 shares. State Street has 260,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Capital Limited Liability Company reported 888,008 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 560,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 0.32% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 9,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Foundry Prtn Limited reported 152,970 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.1% stake. Citigroup Incorporated reported 6,052 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 156,065 are held by Northern Corp. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 77,952 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 14,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 784,073 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Foundry Limited Liability Corp holds 11,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa accumulated 55,922 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP owns 32,429 shares. Osborne Prns Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Waddell Reed Finance accumulated 663,429 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baldwin Invest Limited Com invested in 0.6% or 22,500 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 63,660 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Prio Wealth LP reported 127,281 shares. Cleararc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,502 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,305 shares to 258,171 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 46,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,796 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).