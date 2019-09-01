As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $780,000; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $4.70 Million as Shares Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 191,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, down from 211,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 291,652 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.08M shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Lc holds 28,410 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.71% or 5.63 million shares. 873,010 were reported by Panagora Asset Inc. Tru Communication Of Vermont holds 1.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 67,587 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 4,182 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 35,435 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability stated it has 1,781 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.55% or 48,967 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.73% or 384,628 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,343 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has 1,130 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Bancorp & has 2,641 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants reported 1,467 shares stake.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $215.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 983 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Falcon Point Limited Company owns 100,149 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 6,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). American Intll Grp Inc stated it has 8,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 223,742 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 500 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Company has 24,896 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 201,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Lc reported 0.04% stake. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 16,915 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd has 1.39 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 124,348 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 237,441 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $56.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.