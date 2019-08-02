As Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Rose, Cannell Capital Has Raised Position; Diam Company LTD Increased Holding in Getty Rlty New (GTY)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 110,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 888,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 777,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 560,359 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 112,973 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 74,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.98 lastly. It is up 5.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75 million. Southwell Gavin also sold $3.21M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,052 are owned by Citigroup. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 171,040 shares. 99,176 are owned by Raymond James And. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 36,949 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 26,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 256,193 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 19,962 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 10,855 shares. White Pine Ltd owns 39,065 shares. 22,322 were accumulated by First Advsr Limited Partnership. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 77,952 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

