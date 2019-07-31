As Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Market Value Declined, Caprock Group Has Lifted by $440,440 Its Stake; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Valuation Rose, Shaker Investments Boosted Stake

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 526,869 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 12.26M shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc reported 5.59 million shares. Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.37 million shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 61,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp owns 2.61 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 2.48M shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 162,564 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 457,437 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 58,072 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 0.05% or 162,470 shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares to 40,197 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,690 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. The insider FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. 48,926 Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares with value of $1.97M were sold by Hershberger Michael D. AVERY PAUL E bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 29,327 shares. Capstone Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks reported 217,125 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 7,752 shares. Quantbot LP reported 10,139 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 58,240 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 177,655 shares. 161,600 were reported by Oz Limited Partnership. Argent Cap Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 83,320 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 99,176 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% stake.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,237 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).