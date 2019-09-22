As Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Stock Rose, Holder Trellus Management Company Cut Its Stake; As Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Value Rose, Cubic Asset Management Decreased Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 10,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 587,360 shares traded or 83.32% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.98M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 794,038 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 36.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raging Ltd has 0.15% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 35,147 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 47,419 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 8,254 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.01% or 133,795 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 43,656 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 89,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 102,642 shares. Tieton Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 48,778 shares. Empyrean Capital Prtnrs Lp accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Inv holds 15,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd owns 4,222 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 21,757 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Citigroup accumulated 12,744 shares.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HIIQ Announces the Proposed Addition of Two New Independent Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthPocket Survey Says: Over Seventy Percent of Respondents Believe Health Insurance is a Human Right – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Sun Life to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations Bolsters Life Insurance Offerings with Launch of New On-Line Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.44M for 18.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Landstar to Release Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow transports falls to buck the broader stock market’s rally – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 90,019 shares stake. Petrus Trust Lta holds 2,030 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,667 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 26,340 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 661,013 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 14,605 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 12,406 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 298 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc reported 878,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 134,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).