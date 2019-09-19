As Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Shares Rose, Holder Hap Trading Trimmed by $1.60 Million Its Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake by $33.24 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 799,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68,000, down from 826,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 99,955 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 76.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 307,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 94,090 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24 million, down from 401,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 454,436 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 32.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 21,757 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 37,850 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 13,194 are owned by Dupont Management Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.05% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 560,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 102,136 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cambridge Investment Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 1,852 shares. Empyrean Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 26,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Asset Mngmt Inc owns 29,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 7,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Tieton Management Lc reported 157,570 shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52,800 shares to 81,700 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 168,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations: A Grossly Undervalued Fire Sale – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,059 shares to 166,053 shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 35,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 22.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 71,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 22,239 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Limited Liability has 269,122 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 1,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 95,231 are held by Automobile Association. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 2,000 are held by Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.06% stake. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 39,409 shares. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 0% or 4,392 shares. First Manhattan invested in 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 94,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc reported 98,347 shares.