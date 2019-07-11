As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $17.11 Million; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Karpus Management Trimmed Position

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 34,748 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 216,763 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Inc holds 2,702 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 4,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Creative Planning reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Llc reported 1.23M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 15,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 5,725 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,540 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 137,127 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0% or 29,617 shares in its portfolio. 18,040 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,866 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Growth & Income Fund by 129,624 shares to 385,380 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fund (CEM) by 46,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiberius Acq Corp.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $716.45M for 34.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.